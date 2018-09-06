Police investigate shooting in Ontario, four reportedly wounded

There are reports that several people were shot in St. Catharines

Police say they’re investigating a shooting in St. Catharines, Ont., where there are reports of multiple people being shot.

Local radio station CKTB says four people were wounded in the incident and were taken to hospital.

Niagara regional police are asking members of the public to stay out of the area of Queenston Street and Geneva Street.

Police say they will provide more details shortly.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce to host John Furlong and Ron MacLean
Next story
Canada, allies express ‘full confidence’ Russian officials approved poisoning

Just Posted

WATCH: United Way Central Alberta kicks off 53rd Annual Fundraising Campaign

$2.1 million and over 19,000 Central Albertans were supported last year

Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit recover stolen Camaros

Two individuals out of Red Deer were wanted on warrants out of various detachments

Red Deer’s Jett Grande heading to World Championships for MMA

Grande will be doing a fundraiser with his coach at JJ’s Kitchen Sept. 29th

Mid-year budget review outlines City’s financial status

Council approved a $1.22 million one-time capital investment in a variety of items

Red Deer College sees 2% enrollment increase due to new programs

New facilities, new programs and the Canada Winter Games highlight RDC year

Netflix hopes to spark buzz at TIFF with big stars, major awards hype

Eight Netflix films will screen at TIFF in the coming days, marking the largest number of movies the company has ever brought to the festival.

Police investigate shooting in Ontario, four reportedly wounded

There are reports that several people were shot in St. Catharines

Canada, allies express ‘full confidence’ Russian officials approved poisoning

British Prime Minister Theresa May described the suspects as Russian military intelligence officers

Burt Reynolds dead at 82

Reports indicate the actor died of a heart attack in Florida

4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting

Police say they responded to an active shooter situation at the Fifth Third Bank building in downtown Cincinnati.

Ford recalls 340K F-150 trucks in Canada due to seatbelt fire risk

The seatbelt could ignite during a crash

Vancouver’s short-term rental listings drop by half after new rules introduced

There are 3,742 active Vancouver listings on sites like Airbnb, compared with about 6,600 in April, when the regulations were introduced, the city said Wednesday.

Canadian backpack makers eye expansion abroad, morph into lifestyle brands

As parents prepare to shell out hundreds of dollars on school supplies ahead of the first day of school, Canadian backpack makers readily await one of the busiest sales seasons for the industry.

B.C. Wildfire Service says some campfire bans could be gone by the weekend

The wildfire service says it is evaluating which bans are still necessary and expects to release more details soon.

Most Read