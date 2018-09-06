Police investigate shooting in Ontario, four reportedly wounded

There are reports that several people were shot in St. Catharines

Police say they’re investigating a shooting in St. Catharines, Ont., where there are reports of multiple people being shot.

Local radio station CKTB says four people were wounded in the incident and were taken to hospital.

Our media relations officer @PCPhilGavin is on his way to @St_Catharines for developing shooting incident follow him for details. Please stay out the Queenston St / Geneva St area as we investigate. — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) September 6, 2018

Niagara regional police are asking members of the public to stay out of the area of Queenston Street and Geneva Street.

Police say they will provide more details shortly.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.