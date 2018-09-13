Red Deer County launches volunteer firefighter recruitment drive

Red Deer County has launched a new campaign aimed at recruiting volunteer firefighters. Volunteer firefighters make a huge difference in their communities, and can gain valuable experience in a number of different areas. According to the National Fire Protection Association, 97% of Canadian fire departments are staffed by volunteers.

Red Deer County Fire Services operates in the communities of Bowden, Delburne, Elnora, Red Deer South and North (immediately outside the city of Red Deer), as well as Spruce View and Springbrook. Volunteers are generally matched with the station closest to their homes. Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age, and have a class 5 driver’s license. Volunteers must also be able to pass a physical fitness test. All other training and equipment are provided by County Fire Services.

Red Deer County’s Director of Community and Protective Services, Dave Brand says, “Our Fire Services volunteers get the chance to experience unique challenges and rewards you can’t find in other jobs. We want members from a wide variety of backgrounds who are committed to learning new skills, being part of a team and making a difference in our community, no matter what your career or previous experience is.”

The deadline for applications is Oct. 12th. For more information on volunteering, go to the Red Deer County website.

-Submitted by Red Deer County