VIDEO: Captivating footage shows B.C. cougar catching its breakfast

With one paw on its fresh kill, photos of a cougar starring right into the lens of a Port Alberni woman’s camera are sure to astonish you.

Marnie Robinson, who lives just outside of the Vancouver Island city, said the cougar was “just in my backyard,” when it took down a deer Tuesday morning.

“I heard what sounded like a cat fight, so I ran to my window and saw the deer on its back with its legs flailing in the air. It took a minute before I saw the cougar,” she told Black Press Media.

Shortly after taking down the deer, Robinson said the big cat carried its meal to the bushes near Evergreen Park.

“It noticed me as I was taking pictures and just stared me down, not taking its eyes off of me. It was chilling. Then it dragged the deer away into our back bushes. It was amazing, yet terrifying!”

