Red Deer College renews lease at downtown campus

Red Deer College will continue to create meaningful learning opportunities for students in the heart of Red Deer’s business community.

The College recently extended its lease at the Millennium Centre, meaning RDC’s downtown campus, home of the Donald School of Business, will continue to serve learners for at least the next ten years.

The Donald School of Business delivers practical business education by integrating management theory with real-world business practice to meet the needs of RDC students, business professionals and the communities of central Alberta.

“The College’s strategic move to open a downtown campus seven years ago, housing our diverse business programs, has been a great success,” says Joel Ward, RDC President & CEO. “I appreciate how engaged the local business community has been with providing invaluable learning opportunities for our students.”

These learning opportunities include: hands-on training with local private, public and not-for-profit organizations during practicums; participating in community service learning projects; organizing and attending professional development conferences; as well as learning from the real-world experiences of guest speakers through networking and mentorship.

The breadth of business programs has grown, allowing learners to build their knowledge and skills to succeed in our region’s diverse business community without having to leave central Alberta.

As one example, the Donald School of Business offers a Bachelor of Business Administration degree at RDC, partnering with Mount Royal University. The School is also leading the path in Alberta by introducing the Human Resources Graduate Certificate, a new certification in Alberta. This program celebrated its first graduating class this June at RDC’s 54th Convocation Ceremonies.

Online courses and innovative delivery options, such as integrating executive weekends for courses in the Human Resources Graduate Certificate, help ensure flexibility for working professionals to pursue lifelong learning. Through many examples, it is clear that the instructors and students at RDC’s downtown campus demonstrate the same spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation that is held by the School’s namesakes, Jack and Joan Donald, as well as a firm commitment to building meaningful relationships that help ensure success in business.

The decision to renew the College’s lease for the next ten years to ensure its strong downtown presence remains in the Millennium Centre, located at 4909 49 Street, was recommended by RDC President & CEO, Joel Ward, and recently approved by RDC’s Board of Governors.

“Red Deer College is proud to have been part of the efforts to revitalize Red Deer’s downtown. With this renewed lease of learning space at the Millennium Centre, many more students will benefit from the strong connections and opportunities that have already been created during the past seven years at Red Deer College’s downtown campus in the heart of central Alberta’s business community,” says Morris Flewwelling, Chair of Red Deer College’s Board of Governors.

