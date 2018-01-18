FALSE ALARM - Many City of Red Deer employees gathered outside due to concerns of carbon monoxide poisoning within the building this afternoon. Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

Red Deer City staff evacuated over carbon monoxide poisoning

City confirms it was a false alarm

It was an interesting start to the operating budget today as the fire drill was pulled due to concerns over carbon monoxide poisoning.

“There were concerns that their was carbon monoxide within the building so we pulled it as a precaution,” said Erin Stuart, inspection and licensing manager with the City of Red Deer.

Over 50 people gathered outside waiting to be let back in when they knew it was safe to do so.

Stuart said because they are in the inspections area, some of the safety codes officers, who have detectors on them, saw a high reading on what’s called their personal alert alarms.

“I’m their boss so they came to see me with their concerns,” said Stuart.

The inspection ended up being a false alarm.

