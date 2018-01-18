File Photo

RCMP make arrests after bank robbery

Two suspects are in custody after using a needle to rob a CIBC in north Red Deer

A man and a woman are in police custody after they attempted to rob a CIBC bank with a needle in north Red Deer.

The local RCMP were called to the CIBC located at 6721 50th Avenue in response to a woman robbing the bank with a needle. The suspect then fled the scene with a man who was waiting outside.

No injuries were reported on the scene.

The RCMP quickly started their search, locating the two suspects on Piper Drive. The pair were arrested without incident after a brief foot chase involving the female suspect.

RCMP seized the cash taken from the bank, as well as the needle believed to have been used in the robbery and what appeared to be oxycodone.

Diana Lunn Ferchuk, 47, was wanted on warrants out of Red Deer and Blackfalds at the time of her arrest and has now been charged with: Robbery with a weapon; resisting/obstructing a police officer; and possession of Schedule I substance.

Christopher Craig Hopfer was also wanted on arrests out of Red Deer and Calgary at the time of his arrest and now faces the additional charges of: Armed robbery and possession of a Schedule I substance.

Red Deer RCMP thanked various witnesses for their help, which quickly led to the arrests.

-Vaughan

