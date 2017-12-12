Red Deer City council briefs

Airport update and Safe Harbour overnight shelter moves ahead

Red Deer Regional Airport update

City council was given an update on the status of the Red Deer Airport.

Graham Ingham, CEO of the airport said Red Deer’s airport is the fourth busiest airport in Alberta.

“We’ve provided daily Air Canada service to Calgary since 2013. There’s quite a few people I see regularly at the airport going back and forth at various times of the day,” he said.

This year they’re planning on processing about 17,000 passengers, about 87% of those being from Air Canada.

He also went over the 2017 highlights.

“It’s been a pretty good year. I’d like to include the fact that we’ve incurred no incidents or accidents. For the first time ever we hired a new manager of Safety and Security.”

Overnight Shelter approved for Safe Harbour

Safe Harbour Society will now have an extra 20 beds, as part of an overnight shelter.

City council approved a development permit for the discretionary use of a temporary care facility until April 3oth, 2018.

Councillors around the table spoke positively in support.

“The last thing I do at the end of the day is thank God that I’m putting my head in a safe place and that is really what we’re looking at,” said Coun. Ken Johnston. “Also, let us never forget when we turn off that light and put our own heads in a safe place.”

Coun. Tanya Handley said she got to thinking about where these people would go when turned away.

“I really think that sleeping inside for the night is a whole lot better than being out wandering in the night when we talk about impact to the surrounding community,” she said.

Most Read