Local author releases brand new international thriller

LITERARY ADVENTURE City resident Larry Stewart posed with his brand new book Man on the Run. A book signing is set for this weekend in Red Deer. Mark Weber/Red Deer Express

Red Deer resident and retired teacher Larry Stewart has successfully ventured into brand new creative territory with the release of his title Man on the Run.

A book launch is set for Dec. 16th starting at 4 p.m. at #4, Sorenson Cl. There will be a book signing plus other activities and events to enjoy.

Stewart is thrilled with the accomplishment of wrapping up the project, which he started working on about 10 years ago, he explained. But of course, these things take time with the busyness of life and a full-time teaching career. Stewart taught for 28 years and retired from Camille J. Lerouge here in the City back in 2010.

Retirement brought the time to finish the title, and he’s eager to share the finished product with local readers. Looking back, Stewart has always liked to write as well.

As mentioned, the inspiration for penning this particular book was sparked some time ago.

“I probably started this book about 10 years ago while I was still teaching, so I would write for awhile and then get busy and drop it. And then I would pick it up again.”

The action in Man on the Run swirls around a fellow by the name of Lance Knight, described as an average joe who decides that he is going to “declare his independence from the rat race.”

“With a briefcase in hand, he enters a Vancouver bank, walks up to a teller and in one miniute and 30 seconds, robs four tills and the vault.

“Toting three grocery bags and the briefcase, Lance quickly exits the bank and escapes in a Chevy Impala.”

Of course, along with the new-found wealth comes a complicated life of dodging the authorities. Vancouver police detective Rob Passaglia is assigned to the case and tracking Lance turns into a full-fledged global affair.

Steward recalled reading an article about a man who had committed a crime and fled – only to be eventually found dead in a motel room. “That got me thinking. My book is about a fellow – an average, everyday joe who is stuck in the rat race as many of us have been at some point in our lives, living from paycheck to paycheck with zero balance at the end of the month.

“Unlike most of us, he decides that he’s going to rob a bank. He become a fugitive and the reason I bring up that news story is that it must be quite traumatic for someone who becomes a fugitive – basically their life is over and a lot of feelings would be associated with that.” There is indeed a price to pay on a number of levels.

Lance may indeed have landed the loot, but as indicated, he’s lost his family and life as he new it.

“He manages to overcome that, and then the manhunt starts followed by a very shrewd detective who is close behind in pursuit.”

Lance fleas into the dense forested areas of B.C., then heads to the U.S. He also ends up in Mexico, and as far away as the Dominican Republic and into Peru. “It basically covers the adventures of Lance Knight and the detective that is after him.”

From the start, Stewart relished the process of bringing the book to fruition; bringing all the plot threads together seamlessly.

“I had my storyboard with the various events that were going to take place, and I just had to write from each ‘happening’ I guess. It was quite enjoyable – I enjoyed the process of sitting down to write,” he recalled, adding that finally receiving a copy of the book was a wonderful, personal milestone. “That, and then being able to talk to friends and relatives about the book, and all of the excitement surrounding it. The whole thing has been enjoyable.”

For more information about the book or to purchase a copy, email chalky5@hotmail.com.