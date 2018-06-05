Red Deer Express File Photo

RCMP lay charges against Lacombe man in child pornography case

Airdrie RCMP lay charges in a child pornography investigation that began in late April

The Airdrie RCMP have laid charges in a child pornography investigation that began in late April.

On April 29, 2018, Airdrie RCMP were made aware of indecent online messages being sent to a 15-year-old female by an adult male residing in Airdrie.

Airdrie RCMP were assisted by the Southern Alberta Internet Child Exploitation Unit and the Lacombe Police Service to further investigate the complaint.

Search warrants were conducted in Airdrie and Lacombe as part of this investigation. The male suspect was then arrested by Airdrie RCMP on May 8, 2018.

56-year-old, Eliezer Mombay Roca, of Lacombe, Alberta is facing 10 charges including:

· Making child pornography

· Possession child pornography

· Accessing child pornography

· Invitation to sexual touching

· Luring a child (2 counts)

· Making sexually explicit material available to a child (2 counts)

· Indecent communications

· Criminal harassment

Roca was released by the Court on a Recognizance with conditions. Roca will next appear in Provincial Court in Airdrie on June 28, 2018.

The Airdrie RCMP will not be releasing any further information about this investigation.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

-Submitted by the RCMP

