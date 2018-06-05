Canadian figure skating superstars head to Red Deer Oct. 18th

SUPERSTARS - Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will be among those headed to Red Deer Oct. 18th as part of ‘The Thank You Canada Tour.’ Photo by Greg Kolz

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir along with Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond, Elvis Stojko, Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, and more will bring their new figure skating show to 30 Canadian cities coast-to-coast including Red Deer’s Westerner Park.

Canada has produced the most talented figure skaters in the history of the sport with household names like Virtue, Moir, Chan, Osmond, Stojko and more who have reached the pinnacle of the sport in the Canadian Nationals, World Titles and Olympic Games.

As a ‘thank you’ to their home country, these Canadian greats will embark on The Thank You Canada Tour, presented by Round Room this fall. Tickets will go on sale starting at 10:00 a.m. on June 8th at thethankyoucanadatour.ca or through TicketsAlberta.com.

Launching October 5th in Abbotsford, BC, the cross-country tour will play in 30 cities, wrapping up in St. John’s, NL. Family, friends and long-time fans will have the special opportunity to see some of their favourite performances that put these Canadian darlings on the top of podiums around the world.

The 2018 tour cast features five-time Olympic Medalists, three-time World Champions and eight- time National Champions Virtue and Moir; three-time Olympic Medalist, three-time World Champion, and ten-time National Champion Chan; three-time Olympic Medalist, four-time World Medalist, seven-time National Champions Duhamel & Eric Radford; Osmond; and ￼National Champion Stojko.

“After a career that has taken us to many corners of the world, it’s thrilling to return to Canada and celebrate with those who have supported us every step of the way. Visiting cities that don’t ordinarily get skating productions is particularly special to us, as we know firsthand how important grassroots programs are in small towns – it’s how we got our start! Our hope is to inspire a new generation to pursue their goals fearlessly,” said Virtue.

￼”We love Canada, we love Canadians and we love what this country represents! It’s the perfect time in our career to say thank you and acknowledge the unwavering and unconditional support we’ve received over the years,” added Moir.

“This is a special group and we’re not ready for this ride to end. We want to keep performing and

share our craft and our love of skating with all Canadians,” said Chan.

-Submitted by Westerner Park