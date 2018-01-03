RCMP find loaded sawed off shotgun in searched vehicle

On Dec. 28th Innisfail RCMP conducted a traffic stop on Hwy. 54 outside of Innisfail. As a result of the investigation, the vehicle was searched and police located a loaded sawed off shotgun, ammunition, face masks, break in tools and a controlled substance.

As a result of this traffic stop, 29-year-old Taylor Curl, from Red Deer, is now charged with multiple offenses, including but not limited to: unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number, and possession of a controlled substance.

On Jan. 1st, Innisfail RCMP conducted a traffic stop on Range Road 25, Red Deer County. During that traffic stop, police observed a prohibited gun magazine in plain view inside the vehicle. After a search of the vehicle, police seized a Suomi M31 semi-automatic sub-machine gun, two 36 round Suomi M31 magazines loaded with ammunition, two pistol magazines, nun chucks and other assorted ammunition. As a result of this traffic stop, three people have been charged with multiple firearms offenses.

Those individuals are 25-year-old Jeromy Arsenault, 34-year-old Steven Matson, from Rimbey and 26-year-old Katelin Savard from Innisfail.