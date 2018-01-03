Red Deer welcomes first baby of 2018

Days early, Ryland William Rewega was born Jan. 1st

Sasha Penner and Chris Rewega welcomed the City’s first baby of 2018.

Ryland William Rewega was born Jan. 1st at 4:19 a.m. weighing in at five pounds, six ounces.

The bouncy little boy was expected to arrive Jan. 7th, so it was a big surprise for his parents.

“It’s been quite a few phone calls. It’s been a lot of work because he wasn’t expected to come this early,” said Penner.

“We went through quite a bit with him, but I’m glad he came out when he did, happy and healthy.”

The couple, who reside in Rocky Mountain House, will be leaving today to head home.

“He’s doing so well that we’re actually being discharged a day early,” said his mom.

