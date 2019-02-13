RCMP charges another official in connection with alleged shipbuilding leak

RCMP spokeswoman Stephanie Dumoulin says Matchett worked for Public Services and Procurement Canada

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have charged a second public official with breach of trust over the alleged leak of cabinet secrets around a $700-million naval shipbuilding contract.

The police force says it charged Matthew Matchett today with one count of breach of trust, saying he illegally disclosed government information to unauthorized parties.

RCMP spokeswoman Stephanie Dumoulin says Matchett worked for Public Services and Procurement Canada.

READ MORE: Sole-sourced contracts can be ‘raw deal’, top officials said in navy ship case

Vice-Admiral Mark Norman was suspended as the Canadian military’s second-in-command in January 2017 and is also fighting a charge of breach of trust for allegedly leaking cabinet secrets to Quebec’s Davie Shipbuilding.

The RCMP says the charge against Matchett comes after an extensive investigation that began more than three years ago.

Matchett is to appear in court March 5.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.