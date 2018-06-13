FUNDING - Red Deer-North MLA Kim Schreiner, Tom Marr-Laing, president of Parkland Cross-Country Ski Club and Barb Miller, MLA for Red Deer-South are pictured during a funding announcement for trail enhancements at the River Bend Golf and Recreation Area. Mark Weber/Red Deer Express

Provincial funding set to enhance trail system at River Bend

The site will also be used during the 2019 Canada Winter Games

The Parkland Cross-Country Ski Club has landed a $200,000 shot in the arm from the Province for trail expansion and enhancements at River Bend Golf and Recreation Area.

The Community Facility Enhancement Program grant will, “Continue to develop River Bend as a regional multi-use, multi-sport facility,” said Tom Marr-Laing, president of Parkland Cross-Country Ski Club. The site will also be used for some events during the 2019 Canada Winter Games next February.

“Because the Canada Winter Games are coming to Red Deer, the City has already been actively involved in doing a series of upgrades and renovations to the site,” said Marr-Laing.

Looking ahead, further enhancements are focused on completing the renovations to the trails, installing 4km of trail lighting and developing some permanent snowmaking infrastructure, he said.

“We’re also pretty excited about it as a cross country ski team,” he said. “But it isn’t just for skiing and biathlon that this work is being done. These trails are actively used by a wide range of people in Red Deer and Central Alberta,” he said, pointing out that the scenic stretch of land is also popular with hikers, dog-walkers, mountain bikers, runners and snow-shoe enthusiasts as well.

“They will all be able to benefit from this.”

Parkland’s ability to secure the CFEP grant was based on leveraging the City of Red Deer funds used for the Canada Winter Games-focused developments at River Bend.

In partnership with the City, River Bend Golf and Recreation Area and the Canada Winter Games, this grant also provides Parkland with the resources needed to fully develop the community’s long-term legacy vision for River Bend’s multi-use trail system.

MLA Kim Schreiner said that it’s because of projects like this that the provincial grant was created.

“It’s a program that helps to empower local citizens and community organizations to work together and to respond to local needs,” she said.

“The legacy of the 2019 Canada Winter Games has paved the way for opportunity to not only showcase our great City, but to build on it for future generations of Red Deerians and Central Albertans.”

Deputy Mayor Lawrence Lee noted that the investment is not just for today. “It’s for the future generation ahead of us as well. This investment also speaks to the fact that it’s not just the novice or the technical skier or cross country runner – it’s for everybody.

“Anybody in the community will be able to embrace and to experience these facilities and the enhancements to our current trail system that we will be leaving as a legacy. It’s part of the Canada Winter Games for sure, but more importantly (it’s) part of our community that has always held the importance of daily physical activity.”

Brian Miller, general manager of the River Bend Golf and Recreation Area, said that the site is a jewel for anyone to come and utilize anytime through the year.

“It’s about relaxing in a fine place that is close to the City and that everyone has access to. And to improve it now going forward, we look forward to those changes in multi-use (aspects) for many people to use for many, many years to come.”

Previous story
Coaches killed in Florida shooting to receive ESPY awards
Next story
WATCH – What’s Up Wednesday presents the week’s news

Just Posted

Provincial funding set to enhance trail system at River Bend

The site will also be used during the 2019 Canada Winter Games

WATCH – What’s Up Wednesday presents the week’s news

Tune into the Red Deer weekly recap

UPDATE: Two Red Deer Remand escapees arrested

One inmate still at large

UPDATE: Remand Centre inmates escaped through window, say Red Deer RCMP

Three inmates remain at large

Red Deer Mayor advocates for homeless shelter infrastructure

7 Cities conference brings together leaders to discuss ending homelessness

VIDEO: B.C. gay rights activist featured in latest Heritage Minute

Jim Egan, who lived in Courtenay in his later years, was a strong advocate for the LGTBQ2 community

Canada to host 2026 Fifa World Cup, but not B.C.

FIFA votes to play 2026 World Cup men’s soccer showcase in North America

Mr. President come discuss positive relations in Newfoundland

N.L. premier invites Trump to ‘Come from Away’ show, discuss trade

Coaches killed in Florida shooting to receive ESPY awards

ESPN annouces three coaches from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to receive awards

Government rejects 13 Senate changes to pot bill

Liberals say they can’t support an amendment that allows provinces to ban home cultivation of marijuana

Fans turn out in droves to celebrate Cup-champion Capitals

Parade and rally midway between the U.S. Capitol, Washington Monument commemorated first D.C. title

Popular photo sharing app Instagram not working

Users unable to refresh feeds are moving to Twitter to share photos/memes

CPP Investment Board taking a look stalled Trans Mountain project

CPPIB has yet to begin a formal analysis or receive any confidential information

Red Deer Mayor advocates for homeless shelter infrastructure

7 Cities conference brings together leaders to discuss ending homelessness

Most Read