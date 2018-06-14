By-election called for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake

The Alberta Government made the announcement June 14

The by-election for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake has officially been called.

On June 14, the Alberta Government announced the by-election for both the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake and the Fort McMurray-Conklin ridings will be held on July 12.

Alberta’s Chief Electoral Officer, Glen Resler said a Writ of Election has officially been declared for the two areas.

“The Returning Officer and Election Clerk have been appointed in each electoral division and both teams are ready to manage and conduct voting”, said Resler.

Beginning June 14, electors have 28 days to vote by Special Ballot. Advance polls for the election will be held July 3-7.

There are more than 33,000 registered voters in the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake riding. In the 2015 general election the riding at a voter turn out of 55.4 per cent.

“Canadian citizens who are at least 18 years of age on Election Day are eligible to vote, if they are an ordinary resident of the electoral division,” the press release from the provincial government says.

Voters can register online at www.voterlink.ab.ca by June 30. Electors must have an Alberta Driver’s Licence or an Alberta Identification Card to register.

There are four candidates looking to fill the role of MLA in the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake riding.

Devon Dreeshen is running with the UCP, Nicole Mooney is running with the NDP, Abigail Douglass is running with the Alberta Party and Randy Thorsteinson is running with the Reform Party.

The position of MLA has been vacant in the riding since Feb. 5, when former UCP MLA Don MacIntyre resigned from his position.

