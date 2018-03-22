Province releases Budget 2018 Thursday afternoon

The Province release Budget 2018 Thursday afternoon, setting the path to balancing the budget by 2023-24, officials said.

“The recession is behind us and Alberta’s economy is looking up,” said Minister of Finance Joe Ceci. “Alberta’s economy is creating good, mortgage-paying jobs and Alberta led the country in economic growth last year and is poised to do so again in 2018.

“We will hold the line on spending increases and invest in new opportunities that create good jobs and diversify the economy. We will make sure the benefits of Alberta’s strengthening economic recovery will reach all Albertans and is built to last.”

Ceci said that Budget 2018 also sets the path to balancing the budget by 2023-24 by ensuring public dollars are invested where they are needed most, while at the same time eliminating waste, controlling spending and finding efficiencies.

Both the government and the Conference Board of Canada forecast Alberta’s economy to grow by 2.7 per cent this year, placing the province among the growth leaders in Canada and well above the national rate.

Employment growth is also expected to accelerate in 2018, growing by 2.0 per cent over the year.

As employment increases again this year, the unemployment rate is forecast to fall further to 6.8 per cent for 2018.

”Budget 2018 works to move Alberta off the resource revenue rollercoaster by building a more resilient and diversified economy based on stable, predictable funding, and getting the most value out of our resources,” he said.

“The budget is working to diversify the economy. It increases access to capital for entrepreneurs, strengthens our technology sector, attracts investment to the petrochemical industry and adds more low-cost renewable energy in our communities. It will accomplish all of this and more while protecting vulnerable Albertans, supporting the services folks rely on and putting us on a path to balanced budgets without extreme service cuts. We are truly making life better and more affordable in Alberta while building an economy for the long haul.”

Highlights of the budget include investing $1 billion for partial upgrading over eight years beginning in 2019-20, through tools such as loan guarantees and grants, to attract up to $5 billion in private investment, improve pipeline capacity and add value to Alberta energy products while creating thousands of new jobs.

Also, generating up to $6 billion in private investment for natural gas processing through $500 million in royalty credits beginning in 2020-21 for a second phase of the extremely successful Petrochemicals Diversification Program.

The Province will also be launching a $20-million new Interactive Digital Media Tax Credit to attract and retain more tech entrepreneurs, and funding 3,000 new post-secondary technology spaces over the next five years.

Also, there will be an extension of the post-secondary tuition freeze for the fourth year.

The budget also includes a point to create 4,500 additional affordable child-care spaces through the Early Learning and Child Care Centre Program.

There will also be some salary cutting and the elimination of bonuses for some of the highest paid executives of Alberta’s agencies, boards and commissions, and the amalgamation of some government agencies, boards and commissions.

The Opposition wasn’t impressed.

“Hidden from Albertans in this budget is a 67% hike to the Trudeau-NDP carbon tax, just like it was hidden from Albertans in the last election. With their rose-coloured glasses, the NDP continues to demonstrate that they are deeply out of touch with the concerns and priorities of everyday Albertans who continue to manage their finances a heck of a lot better than this NDP finance minister,” said United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney.

“In their 2015 campaign platform, the NDP promised a $25 million surplus by this year. Instead, Albertans get an NDP deficit of $8.8 billion. We are drowning in a sea of red ink,” he said.

By 2023-34, the year the NDP is promising a return to balance, Alberta will have $96 billion in total debt. The NDP will have increased Alberta’s debt by a massive 638% versus what they inherited,” added Kenney.

“This so-called ‘balanced budget’ plan is based on unrealistic revenue growth of 38 per cent between now and 2023, including an increase of $8.8 billion in tax revenue and $6.6 billion in additional royalties.”

Friends of Medicare said that in the past four budgets, the government has managed to maintain the line of health care spending, staying slightly above population and inflation growth.

Budget 2018 represents a concerning trend of spending restraints by only increasing health care spending by 3%, not even meeting population and inflation growth of 3.5%.

“The approximately $10 million which has been cut from health care may seem like a drop in the bucket when one is talking about a $22 billion budget, however it begets the question of what $10 million could do for a provincial pharmacare program, or for Red Deer Hospital which is only getting $1 million for ‘capital planning’” said Sandra Azocar, executive director of Friends of Medicare.

“What we are seeing is a continuation of the status quo within health care, rather than the political will to implement sufficient systemic changes.”

If this is the path that this government has taken, then it becomes urgent – now more than ever – that this spending restraint be accompanied by reforms (legislative, policy, or regulatory) to improve efficiency and effectiveness in order to avoid future pressures for increased spending, such as the ones we saw in the late 90’s following the Klein years, she said.

“For decades now, we have seen an ongoing deferral of capital spending,” said Azocar.