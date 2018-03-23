Bashaw RCMP arrest man wanted in several crimes

Variety of criminal charges, including vehicle theft, facing-29-year-old man caught in Alix

Great work by the public and Bashaw RCMP meant another suspect has been arrested.

Bashaw RCMP were called around 11 a.m. to follow up on a complaint on March 21 at about 11 a.m. in Alix of a suspicious man trying to enter vehicles using a hammer.

Following up on a description of the suspect, both Stettler RCMP and the Blackfalds Integrated Traffic Unit attended the scene to assist as the suspect matched that of a person who fled a rural property in the Big Valley/Byemoor area earlier in the morning in a stolen truck.

The man, later identified as 29-year-old Kyle Grams, was captured by officers following a brief chase on foot. Further investigation found that Grams was involved in other criminal activity in Alix, including theft, breaking into a garage and causing mischief to vehicles.

Earlier that morning, around 9 a.m., Stettler RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious individual who asked for help in fixing a tire. Upon arrival the man fled the scene in a truck as police arrived. Officers tracked that truck, which had been reported stolen, to another rural property where the suspect ditched it and took off in another stolen truck.

Due to some eagle-eyed members of the public, RCMP were able to track the vehicle as it went north.

Grams was remanded and is scheduled to appear in court on March 26 on charges that include theft of a motor vehicle, flight from police, mischief and possession of stolen property.

Previous story
Ice fisherman hooks massive catch from Sylvan Lake
Next story
Canadian women move to No. 4 in FIFA world rankings

Just Posted

City responds to this year’s provincial budget

Local health and social infrastructure needs not met, officials say

University of Calgary and RDC partner for new collaborative degree

Bachelor of Science in Psychology program launches in Red Deer

Bard on Bower will travel to more Red Deer parks

Prime Stock finishing casting for Romeo & Juliet, Henry V and A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Rebels, Hurricanes kick off their WHL playoff series

Game 1 starts the series Friday night in Lethbridge

The Lending Cupboard lands new location on north end

New location - 7803 - 50th Ave. to be fully operational by August

WATCH: What’s Up Wednesday – March 21st

A summary of the week’s news

Uber self-driving crash video calls safety, rules into question

Experts say footage shows that vehicle’s sensors should have spotted pedestrian, initiated braking

Bashaw RCMP arrest man wanted in several crimes

Variety of criminal charges, including vehicle theft, facing-29-year-old man caught in Alix

Valuable rings stolen out of car in Thorsby Mar. 22

Thorsby/Breton RCMP seek to recover special stolen items

Alberta’s budget sets path to balance

The Alberta Government announced the 2018 budget on March 22

McMaster out, Bolton in as Trump’s national security adviser

President Donald is replacing National security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton

Two killed, dozen hurt in French supermarket hostage-taking

French counterterrorism prosecutors are taking charge of the investigation into the shooting of a police officer in southern France

Canadian women move to No. 4 in FIFA world rankings

Canadian women match all-time high, move back to No. 4 in FIFA world rankings

Supreme Court rules former Stephen Harper aide guilty of influence peddling

A one-time senior aide to former prime minister Stephen Harper has been found guilty of influence peddling by Canada’s highest court.

Most Read