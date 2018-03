Sylvan Laker Ron Rivard caught a massive jack fish out of an 8 inch hole in the ice on Sylvan Lake this morning. After having the fish weighed and measured at Big Ben Market in Red Deer, the official weight is 23.43 pounds and length is 43.5 inches. If Rivard submits the fish’s statistics, he may become the record holder for longest jack fish caught in Alberta.

According to Record Fish Canada, the longest recorded jack fish (also known as northern pike) caught was 39 inches. AnglerEdward Stafford holds the record for the fish he reeled out of Lake Newell last May.

The record weight for fish caught in Alberta is 38 pounds and the record is still held by David Anderson who caught hisheavy dinner back in 1982 out of Keho Lake.