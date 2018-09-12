Postal union to members: stock up on prescriptions as strike threat looms

UPW says nearly 94 per cent of urban letter and parcel carriers approved a possible strike

Postal workers across the country have given the green light to their union to call a strike and could walk off the job before the end of the month.

Members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers voted overwhelmingly in favour of job action in polling that wrapped up Sunday.

CUPW says nearly 94 per cent of urban letter and parcel carriers approved a possible strike while almost 96 per cent of rural and suburban carriers signalled their willingness to walk off the job.

Canada Post and CUPW have been negotiating separate contracts for urban and rural employees since late last year without success.

The union says it received offers from the Crown agency on Friday that were unacceptable to its members and the deadline for reaching a deal is September 26.

The vote results came after the union told its members to stock up on prescription medications in case there’s a work stoppage which means health benefits could be cut off.

The Canadian Press

