Innisfail RCMP lay charges of sexual interference against an adult male

The RCMP have investigated allegations of sexual abuse perpetrated by an adult male towards three children who were under the care of the male between 2012 and 2018.

The Innisfail RCMP launched an investigation on September 6th following a complaint made involving disclosures from the female youth. The Red Deer City RCMP Serious Crimes Unit assisted in the investigation. The RCMP partnered with the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre and Alberta Children’s Services to conduct their investigation and ensure the safety of the children involved.

A 43-year-old man from Red Deer County was arrested on Sept. 6th and charged with ten criminal code charges including sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation of a young person and invitation to sexual touching.

The three victims in these incidents were under the age of 10 at the time of the alleged offences. The children’s safety and well-being are being supported by caregivers and resources available through the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre. The name of the accused is not being released to the media in an effort to protect the identities of the children. There is no indication that there is any risk to the general public.

Further information will not be provided on this investigation as it remains ongoing.

