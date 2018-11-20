Ponoka’s Caleb Shimwell arrested after pursuit

Police allege that Shimwell rammed a police cruiser

A Ponoka man out on bail has been arrested after allegedly ramming a police cruiser in a stolen truck.

Ponoka RCMP state that on Tuesday morning Caleb Shimwell, 20, out on bail from a previous case, was in possession of a stolen truck on a property in town.

“RCMP members located the truck on the property and when the vehicle tried to leave the RCMP activated emergency equipment to effect a traffic stop,” state police.

Police allege that Shimwell was in a Dodge Ram pickup and accelerated backwards, colliding with the front of the RCMP truck. The damage was minimal but police say two Mounties suffered minor injuries.

“The truck left the Town of Ponoka and was not immediately located,” say police.

Read More: Accused in central Alberta property thefts pleads not guilty

“The RCMP continued to investigate at the target residence and located a second stolen truck which was seized. While there, the suspect returned and was arrested without incident.”

Shimwell faces several charges including two counts of assaulting a peace officer, driving while being pursued, driving a vehicle in a dangerous manner, two counts of stealing a vehicle and failing to comply with recognizance.

Shimwell remains in custody and is scheduled for a court appearance in Ponoka on Nov. 23 via CCTV.

