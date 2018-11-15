Construction begins on new AHS youth detox facility in Red Deer

The facility will help around 170 children and teens across Central Alberta

Ground has been broken on a new Alberta Health Services (AHS) building in Red Deer to house the Protection of Children Abusing Drugs (PChAD) program.

“Every young person deserves a safe home and a supportive environment in which to grow and thrive,” said Sarah Hoffman, Alberta’s minister of health. “I’m pleased we are starting construction on a facility that will provide better access to mental health and addiction services for more children and their families.”

“This new build will expand addiction treatment options and enhance services by making them closer to home for more youth aged 12 to 18,” said Laurie Holt, program manager, addiction and mental health, AHS – Central Zone. “This is good news for vulnerable youth and their families.”

Once complete, it will replace the temporary five-bed PChAD facility in Red Deer with an eight-bed program provide comprehensive assessment, detoxification, addictions counselling, health services, and 24-hour care and supervision to approximately 170 children and teens in Central Alberta annually. That’s up from the 100 youth being treated each year at the existing five-bed facility.

The purpose of the PChAD program is to help children and youth whose substance use has caused, or is likely to cause, significant physical, psychological or social harm to themselves or physical harm to others, and who are refusing voluntary treatment. The Protection of Children Abusing Drugs Act is an Alberta law that took effect July 1, 2006.

Holt called the 10-day program for youth ages 12 to 18 a ‘social detox.’

“We have addiction counsellors and mental health staff available to meet their needs who will look at some of the reasons why they are using and suggest alternatives,” he said. “Following discharge, there are other offers available to the youth. Hopefully, they would want to connect with the addictions counsellor on an outpatient basis.”

He added, “The good thing about it is youth are able to access the program several times. Parents can apply over and over again.”

To protect the safety, privacy and confidentiality of the children and youth who reside at the facility for short stays, the location of the facility is not disclosed. The service is located on AHS land.

Aside from the PChAD program, AHS provides addiction prevention, treatment and counselling services and programs within the city of Red Deer and across the Central Zone.

Crisis Services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week via the Addiction Help Line, 1-866-332-2322.

-Submitted by Alberta Health Services

Previous story
Children’s strawberry-flavoured medicines recalled due to faulty safety cap

Just Posted

Construction begins on new AHS youth detox facility in Red Deer

The facility will help around 170 children and teens across Central Alberta

Muay Thai fighter Stephanie Schmale making a name for herself in the amateur fighting ring

Red Deer fighter to take on Team USA on Nov. 17th in Edmonton

Pop Evil hits the stage at Bo’s Nov. 25th

Acclaimed band is touring in support of self-titled disc released early this year

UPDATE: Red Deer RCMP arrest man involved in fatal hit and run

RCMP flew to Nipawin, Sask. to arrest Tosh Vertraeten

Mixed reaction from public on proposed supervised consumption site

Issue tabled until the Nov. 26th meeting

First Nation marks ‘milestone’ land deal at Alberta ceremony

Lubicon Lake First Nation Chief Billy-Joe Laboucan signed treaty last month

Children’s strawberry-flavoured medicines recalled due to faulty safety cap

Three different acetaminophen syrups part of nationwide recall

Trudeau pushes for more Saudi accountability in Khashoggi killing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is still seeking clear answers from Saudi Arabia about what happened to Jamal Khashoggi

School bullying video shows how people with disabilities are devalued: advocates

Brett Corbett, who has cerebral palsy, is seen in a video being stepped while lying in water

EU divorce deal in peril after two UK Cabinet ministers quit

Negotiators from Britain and the European Union have struck a proposed divorce deal that will be presented to politicians on both sides for approval, officials in London and Brussels said Tuesday.

Northern California fire death toll at 56; 130 missing

Many of the missing are elderly and from Magalia, a forested town of about 11,000 to the north of Paradise.

Canfor to buy 70 per cent stake in Swedish Vida Group for $580 million

The privately held company has nine sawmills in southern Sweden with an annual production capacity of 1.1 billion board feet.

Saudi prosecutor seeks death penalty in Khashoggi’s killing

Saudi Arabia’s top prosecutor is recommending the death penalty for five suspects charged with ordering and carrying out the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.

Mixing business and family: Trudeau turns to Singapore ancestors to widen trade

Trudeau’s ancestor, Esther Bernard, born Farquhar (1796-1838) was the daughter of Major-General William Farquhar (1774-1839), the first British Resident and Commandant of Singapore.

Most Read