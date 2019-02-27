Ponoka RCMP looking for missing 19-year-old woman

Police say Alyssa Manderville went missing from the Ponoka Centennial Centre Feb. 26

Ponoka RCMP are searching for a missing 19-year-old woman.

Police say Alyssa Manderville went missing Feb. 26 at about 8 p.m. in the area of the Centennial Centre for Mental Health and Brain Injury.

“It is believed that Manderville may be in the Lacombe or Sylvan Lake area,” say police.

She is described as 5’7” tall, 134 lbs with short brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of Alyssa Manderville, contact the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472, or your local Police Detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.