Innisfail RCMP catch males with stolen vehicle

On Feb. 26th at approximately 11:30 p.m. Innisfail RCMP were conducting routine patrols and located a vehicle that had gone in the ditch. The vehicle was determined to be stolen and the three male occupants were arrested without incident.

Jordan Kyle Glasgow, 18, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of break in tools, driving while prohibited and 37 charges of failing to comply with a court condition.

Ryan James McDougall, 19, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of break in toold and three charges of failing to comply with a court condition.

Aaron James Merchain, 29, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of break in toold and three charges of failing to comply with a court condition.