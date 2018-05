The DVD was found in a ditch and is from July 23, 2005 where the couple were married in a hospital

Ponoka RCMP hope to reunite this couple with a DVD of a wedding that occurred July 23, 2005. This screen grab shows Kevin and Nancy who appear to be married in a hospital. Contact Ponoka RCMP if you know the people in the video. RCMP photo

Ponoka RCMP hope to reunite a couple with a DVD of their wedding.

The DVD of the wedding, which was shot in a hospital, was found May 29 in a ditch on Range Road 260.

It appears to be of a couple with first names Kevin and Nancy who were married in a hospital. Police ask the public if they recognize the couple to call the detachment at 403-783-4472 to reunite the video with the owners.

The wedding date was July 23, 2005.