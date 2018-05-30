City addresses makeshift camps in Red Deer’s parks and other green spaces

Staff follow streamlined process to ensure safety of all Red Deerians is a priority

The City has an inter-departmental collaborative approach in place to address makeshift camps in Red Deer’s parks and other green spaces, which aims to address the safety of everyone in our community through clean up and connecting individuals with appropriate support services.

Many City departments are involved in the approach, including Social Planning, Municipal Policing and Recreation, Parks and Culture. Once notified of a camp, City staff follow a streamlined process to ensure the safety of all Red Deerians is a priority, debris is cleaned up and sites are restored for all to enjoy.

This collaborative approach includes addressing rough sleeper encampments on public land by:

  • Supporting individuals experiencing homelessness encountered on public land and providing support services towards safe housing.
  • Decreasing the number of encampments and cleaning up debris left behind.
  • Increasing the enjoyment and safety of our City’s trails and parks.

The process to manage rough sleepers follows these steps:

1. Citizens contact the RCMP/ Bylaw Complaint Line to report the camp.

2. A Municipal Enforcement Officer is dispatched to the reported camp site, which is often vacant.

3. If occupants are present, the camp location is recorded and provided to a Social Support Services

and Housing outreach team.

4. The outreach team responds to these requests and provides referrals to services including housing.

5. Once this work is complete, the Issuing Officer posts a 24-hour eviction notice.

6. Municipal Enforcement then communicates to the Recreation, Parks and Culture department, whose

staff are scheduled to complete weekly camp cleanups.

This approach and process endeavors to prevent the displacement and reoccupation of rough sleepers within the park system by attempting to get people housed.

Encampment locations are in constant transition. Public who are aware of encampments can report them to the non-emergency RCMP complaint line at 403-343-5575.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer

Previous story
WATCH: What’s Up Wednesday returns
Next story
Ponoka RCMP hope to unite a couple with their lost wedding DVD

Just Posted

Ponoka RCMP hope to unite a couple with their lost wedding DVD

The DVD was found in a ditch and is from July 23, 2005 where the couple were married in a hospital

WATCH: ATB Financial Downtown Market returns for Summer 2018

Hundreds flock to Little Gaetz for the yearly tradition

WATCH: Cultural Spring Fair a first for St. Joseph High School

School looking to celebrate diversity every May

Red Deer RCMP investigate robbery at cellphone store

Three suspects fled the scene with a large amount of cellphones

Alberta Ministers pleased with new pipeline deal

Ministers of Transportation and Municipal Affairs Brian Mason and Shaye Anderson say it’s a good day

WATCH: What’s Up Wednesday returns

Catch up on all things Red Deer

Consumers confused: Study says reform best-before labels to reduce food waste

National Zero Waste Council says consumers are confused about what best-before

Canadian village looks to get rid of massive, long-dead humpback whale

The whale has been stuck in Newfoundland since last fall, frozen and covered with snow for the winter months

Tensions high at Wetaskiwin high school amid lockdown

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to threat and short lock down at high school

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 1.25 per cent

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate target, but hinted that rate hikes

Court to consider fraud investigator in NFL concussion case

League officials say a special investigator would help ensure the integrity of the settlement.

‘Betrayed’ Canadians could launch unprecedented protests over pipeline

The federal Liberal government is spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets.

Korean unity at Vatican? Not so fast, but pope cheers anyway

Pope Francis thanked the athletes for their exhibition “which was a show of the will for peace, the two Koreas together.”

Scientists call for protection of geological, historical sites on other planets

SpaceX, a private American company founded by Elon Musk, has goal to send cargo to Mars in 2022

Most Read