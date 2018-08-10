Ponoka man faces 95 theft-related charges

A Ponoka man has been charged with 95 counts after Ponoka RCMP conducted a stolen property investigation.

Christian Singer, 32, of no fixed address, will appear in Ponoka provincial court Aug. 17 on charges of theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000, possession of stolen mail and failing to comply with release conditions.

On Aug. 8 RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at a commercial location on 46 Ave. in Ponoka. RCMP found the accused allegedly siphoning fuel from a piece of heavy equipment that was parked. The vehicle was stolen and police arrested Singer.

After searching his vehicle police recovered stolen license plates, mail, tools and a stereo. The holiday trailer being pulled by the truck was also stolen.

Singer remains in custody.

Cpl. Chis Warren of RCMP Media Relations said the actions of thoughtful and concerned citizens make a real impact in preventing crime. RCMP encourage the public to report suspicious activity to police.