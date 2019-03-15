Ponoka fire crews deal with trailer fire on the QEII

There wasn’t much left of a 53 foot trailer after it went up in flames near Ponoka

Members of the Ponoka County East District Fire Department were called to the scene of a trailer in flames early morning March 15. The driver was hauling two trailers but was able to unhook the semi and the first trailer to prevent further damage. There were no injuries. Photo submitted

Firefighters with the Ponoka County East District Fire Department were called to the scene of a semi tractor trailer on fire close at approximately 4 a.m. on March 15. The incident occurred on the QEII south of Ponoka near the Morningside exit.

Upon arrival, officials say the trailer was fully involved but that the driver of the semi was able to unhook his truck and another trailer (they were hauling two trailers) from the one in flames. Luckily there were no injuries from the incident but the trailer was badly damaged.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.



