Innisfail RCMP respond to sleeping man and make arrest

Male found sleeping in a stolen vehicle with a shot gun next to him

On March 13th, Innisfail RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle stuck in the ditch on Township Road 352 and Range Road 281 in Red Deer County. RCMP approached the vehicle and observed a male sleeping in the driver seat and a shot gun next to him. RCMP noted the plate on the vehicle was reported stolen. Police attempted to arrest the driver who resisted arrest. The investigation revealed that the vehicle was also stolen.

Bryan Lawrence Moffitt, 22, of Red Deer County was arrested and has been charged with 37 criminal code charges including but not limited to three counts of assaulting police, resisting arrest, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, two counts of an unauthorized possession of firearm, six counts of possession of a weapon contrary to order, 10 counts of failing to comply with undertaking, two counts of failing to comply with probation, prohibited operation of a motor vehicle, driving uninsured motor vehicle and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.

-Submitted by Innisfail RCMP

