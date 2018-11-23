The driver of a pickup is believed to have suffered minor injuries Nov. 22 at 11 p.m. after his truck crashed through a guard rail and into the median. Emergency crews were called to the scene of the collision, which occurred on Highway QE2 just south of the Highway 53 Ponoka exit. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

Pickup crashes through guardrail near Ponoka

It is believed there were minor injuries to the driver whose pickup ended up in the median

The driver of a pickup is believed to have suffered minor injuries after his truck crashed through a guardrail and into the median on the QE2.

The incident occurred Nov. 22 at about 11 p.m. just south of the Highway 53 exit. It appears the pickup was northbound on the QE2 when it crashed through a guardrail.

To complicate matters, a large piece of the guardrail had become dislodged and landed on the highway lanes where a semi tractor drove over it. The truck was forced to stop in the breakdown lane just before the Highway 53 eastbound exit and was unable to move to the size of the broken rail.

The sole occupant of the pickup was taken by EMS to the Ponoka Hospital and Care Centre while members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit and the Ponoka County East District Fire Department cleared the scene.

The location of the collision caused for some precarious road clearing as it occurred on the crest of the hill. Emergency vehicles that initially parked in the southbound lanes moved to the northbound lanes to give motorists an opportunity to see the emergency lights.

It is unknown how long it took to clear the scene.


jeff.heyden-kaye@ponokanews.com
Pickup crashes through guardrail near Ponoka

