Alberta SPCA investigating after 15 cats found abandoned, trapped in containers near Stettler

The cats could have been alongside road four or more days

The Alberta SPCA is investigating after 15 cats were found abandoned between Stettler and Erskine trapped inside rubber containers – likely for four days – starving and covered in feces and urine.

According to Deanna Thompson, Executive Director for Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) on Nov. 22 around noon a passerby noticed what they thought was garbage in the ditch so they investigated and found nine kittens and six adult cats. The cats were trapped in the containers, which had holes in them but the lids were taped shut.

“It’s very heartbreaking,” said Thompson. “It’s very disturbing. We hear of people abandoning cats on acreages but to leave them in a ditch in a container they couldn’t get out of just beyond belief.”

The person who found the cats called Saving Grace Animal Society in Alix, who recovered the cats and then called AARCS in Calgary.

Thompson said a caller informed the AARCS that the containers were noticed alongside the road as early as Monday.

“These cats could have been there upward of four days. We are very lucky the weather was as mild as it was. Had we had very cold temperatures they probably would have perished.”

The cats and kittens are in Calgary at AARCS receiving treatment from a veterinarian.

“They are doing ok the kittens have upper respiratory infection crusty eyes and sneezing,” said Thompson. “We believe the kittens will recover. They are maybe five weeks old. They are skinny and malnourished.”

“The adult cats seem to be in quite good shape,” she added.

Thompson believes the cats were pets.

“They are very friendly. They were of course very hungry.”

Instead of abandoning cats people should contact the animal shelters and they will take them in emergencies even if they are full, says Thompson.

If anyone has any information about the abandoned cats they are asked to call the Alberta SPCA at 1-800-455-9003.



