Alberta SPCA investigating after 15 cats found abandoned, trapped in containers near Stettler

The cats could have been alongside road four or more days

The Alberta SPCA is investigating after 15 cats were found abandoned between Stettler and Erskine trapped inside rubber containers – likely for four days – starving and covered in feces and urine.

According to Deanna Thompson, Executive Director for Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) on Nov. 22 around noon a passerby noticed what they thought was garbage in the ditch so they investigated and found nine kittens and six adult cats. The cats were trapped in the containers, which had holes in them but the lids were taped shut.

“It’s very heartbreaking,” said Thompson. “It’s very disturbing. We hear of people abandoning cats on acreages but to leave them in a ditch in a container they couldn’t get out of just beyond belief.”

The person who found the cats called Saving Grace Animal Society in Alix, who recovered the cats and then called AARCS in Calgary.

Thompson said a caller informed the AARCS that the containers were noticed alongside the road as early as Monday.

“These cats could have been there upward of four days. We are very lucky the weather was as mild as it was. Had we had very cold temperatures they probably would have perished.”

The cats and kittens are in Calgary at AARCS receiving treatment from a veterinarian.

“They are doing ok the kittens have upper respiratory infection crusty eyes and sneezing,” said Thompson. “We believe the kittens will recover. They are maybe five weeks old. They are skinny and malnourished.”

“The adult cats seem to be in quite good shape,” she added.

Thompson believes the cats were pets.

“They are very friendly. They were of course very hungry.”

RELATED: Woman gets jail time for 2015 Alberta animal cruelty case

Instead of abandoning cats people should contact the animal shelters and they will take them in emergencies even if they are full, says Thompson.

If anyone has any information about the abandoned cats they are asked to call the Alberta SPCA at 1-800-455-9003.


lisa.joy@stettlerindependent.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Pickup crashes through guardrail near Ponoka

Just Posted

Jett Grande wins Gold for Canada in International Mixed Martial Arts Federation Worlds Championship

Red Deer athlete has big hopes for his future in the sport

Red Deer Public Works talks snow removal

City starts out winter season with 12,000 tonnes of sand

WATCH: Salvation Army launches annual Christmas Kettle campaign

This year’s Christmas Kettle Campaign goal is $240,000

Open call for musicians, storytellers and performers at the Canada Winter Games

2019 Canada Winter Games takes place Feb. 15th to March 2nd, 2019

Potter’s Hands Ministries continues to reach out to the community

Array of ministries based out of downtown soup kitchen and local church

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfit ideas

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Alberta SPCA investigating after 15 cats found abandoned, trapped in containers near Stettler

The cats could have been alongside road four or more days

Pickup crashes through guardrail near Ponoka

It is believed there were minor injuries to the driver whose pickup ended up in the median

Annual inflation rises to 2.4% thanks to higher costs for gas, airline tickets

Year-over-year prices at the pump were 12 per cent higher in October, air transportation prices were up 9.4 per cent and mortgage interest costs climbed seven per cent, the report said.

Calgary quarterback earns second CFL outstanding player award

Calgary Stampeders quarterback, Bo Levi Mitchell, was named the CFL’s top player Thursday night during the league’s awards banquet at the Winspear Centre.

Stores usher in Black Friday with easier ways to get deals

They’re offering new ways for shoppers to get deals online and in the store easier and faster in the age of instant gratification.

Trump’s Thanksgiving menu includes turkey and grievances

President Donald Trump was sure to congratulate himself, telling the officers that the country is doing exceptionally well on his watch.

Wildlife relocation expert to oust koi-eating otter from Vancouver garden

Park Board staff plan to hold a news conference Friday morning to discuss the next steps to deal with the otter and protect the garden’s remaining koi.

Mail service halted in Ottawa as Commons looks to take up back-to-work bill

The capital, as well as smaller towns in Ontario and British Columbia, are all being targeted by rotating strikes by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers.

Most Read