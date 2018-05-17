PHOTOS: Puppies rescued at structure fire in Lacombe

The Bentley Fire Department assisted Lacombe in a structure fire where crews saved some puppies

The Bentley Fire Department assisted Lacombe in a structure fire where crews saved some puppies

Mutual Aid: The Bentley District Fire Department worked in a mutual aid call with the Lacombe Fire Department May 17. It’s unknown the cause of the fire but several dogs and puppies were rescued. Photo courtesy of Kathi Issler, Bentley District Fire Department

Mutual Aid: The Bentley District Fire Department worked in a mutual aid call with the Lacombe Fire Department May 17. It’s unknown the cause of the fire but several dogs and puppies were rescued. Photo courtesy of Kathi Issler, Bentley District Fire Department

Assisting others: The Bentley District Fire Department firefighters walk back to their pumper trucks after the structure fire. It’s unknown the cause of the fire but several dogs and puppies were rescued. Photo courtesy of Kathi Issler, Bentley District Fire Department

Taking care of others: A member of the Bentley District Fire Department holds a puppy that was just rescued from a structure fire May 17. The department assisted the Lacombe Fire Department in a mutual aid call. Photo courtesy of Kathi Issler, Bentley District Fire Department