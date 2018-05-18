2018 Property Tax time is here

Red Deerians can expect to receive their 2018 property tax notices in the next few days

Red Deer property owners can expect to receive their 2018 property tax notices in the mail in the next few days.

Deadline to pay property taxes without penalty is June 30th. Residents are encouraged to pay early to ensure payments are processed on time to avoid the seven per cent penalty, which is applied on July 1st, to any unpaid portion of property taxes.

The deadline does not apply to property owners who pay monthly through The City’s Tax Instalment Plan (TIP). If property owners would like to sign up for TIP applications will be accepted until June 15th.

Red Deer property owners can choose to pay their taxes at most financial institutions (including telephone and online banking), in person at City Hall, by mail, or through the City’s property tax monthly payment plan (TIP).

“Property owners who choose to pay their taxes through their bank, by telephone, online or at the branch, should check with their bank to ensure the cut-off and processing times will allow payments to be received by The City by June 30,” said Roxane Preedin, Controller-Property Taxation.

Taxpayers who do not receive their tax notice by June 8th should contact Revenue & Assessment Services at 403-342-8126.

For more information, please visit our website at www.reddeer.ca/tax.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer

