Shortly after 3 p.m. on July 24th, Penhold fire crews responded to a recycle truck on fire. Acting Fire Lieutenant Jamie Southwell said, “The driver noticed the contents on fire but was unable to dump his load. Penhold Public Works used a loader to help unload the vehicle.” Fire crews remained in scene for close to two hours cleaning up. Two fire units and nine firefighters responded, and there were no injuries. -Submitted by the Penhold Fire Department