Ponoka RCMP investigate dog poisoning

Ponoka RCMP had a busy week with vehicle thefts, a call of an assault and a woman walking on Hwy 2A

Ponoka RCMP are investigating the poisoning of a dog with rat poison.

On July 23 police received a call of a dog that was poisoned on 53rd Avenue after it brought in a sausage that contained green pills in it. The dog found the sausage in the homeowner’s backyard.

The pills were taken to a Ponoka veterinarian and were determined to be rat poison.

To ensure the safety of the dog, veterinarians induced the canine to vomit, and a few more pills were found. Police say the dog survived the incident.

The file is under investigation.

Man punches girlfriend

Ponoka RCMP were dispatched to a complaint of an assault that occurred by the 7-Eleven on July 17.

The female victim had been repeatedly punched in the chest by her boyfriend as he held her up against the building. A 38-year-old-man was charged with two counts of assault and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Intoxicated woman wanders on Highway 2A

On July 21 the Ponoka RCMP responded to a complaint of a woman wandering through traffic on Highway 2A.

She is said to have been grossly intoxicated, and brought back to cells for her safety.

Vehicle thefts

On July 21 police responded to a theft of a vehicle from 58 Avenue Close.

The vehicle was parked on the residence driveway at the time of the theft, say police. The stolen vehicle is described as a 2006 Grey Mazda A31.

The file is currently under investigation.

The same day, police responded to a theft of vehicle from 45A Street.

A 2015 Dodge Journey with an Alberta licence plate was taken from the garage. Keys were in the vehicle, say police. A chrome Slipknot sticker is on the back window.

The file is currently under investigation.

On July 22 the Ponoka RCMP received a complaint of a stolen vehicle from 39th Street Close.

A black 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche was stolen from the back of the residence. Numerous tools were inside of the vehicle. The file is currently under investigation.

That same day police responded to a complaint of an attempted theft of a 1981 Chevrolet Camaro that was located at a residence on 39th Street Close. The steering column was tampered with.

The file is currently under investigation.

Intoxicated man in sun room with warrant for arrest

On July 22 police responded to a complaint of an unknown man breaking into a sunroom.

Police attended and arrested a 25-year-old Ponoka man who they say was grossly intoxicated. He was removed from a garden shed. The man had a warrant out of Edmonton and was subsequently arrested.

If you have information, please call the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.