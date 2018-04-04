Google Maps

One child from Alberta First Nation dead, others in hospital: RCMP

A police spokesperson said investigators on scene weren’t sure what they’re dealing with

One child from a community west of Calgary is dead and 13 other children and a man have been taken to hospital.

Police say EMS personnel pronounced the child dead in a home in Morley on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, about 60 kilometres west of Calgary.

“The investigation is very preliminary right now,” Cpl. Curtis Peters said. “We don’t know a lot of details, but unfortunately we can confirm that a child did die at that residence.”

Calgary EMS spokesman Stuart Brideaux said paramedics dealt with 15 people at the home including the dead child.

Fourteen people were taken to hospital who ranged in age from four months to a man in his late teens.

One of the children in hospital was in serious condition.

Brideaux said investigators aren’t sure what they are dealing with.

“At this time, EMS is working to sort out the potential origin of the circumstances,” he said. ”It seems to be of a medical nature. There is no concerns of trauma or violence attached to this incident.”

Brideaux said the patients do not appear to be suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Canadian Press

Previous story
What’s Up Wednesday – April 4th, 2018
Next story
Two men rob service stations with “machete-like” weapon

Just Posted

Melodious Design to showcase artists at Bo’s

Night features several of Red Deers best acts

Red Deer RCMP recognize citizen for hundreds of stolen vehicle tips

Individual helped police recover more than 400 stolen vehicles

Cow Patti theatre closes a successful 2017/18 season

Dinner theatre will be back in November 2018

WATCH: Westerner Park unveils potential $180 million in improvements

Land Use Master Plan includes Centrium improvements and potential convention centre

RDC recognized with bronze for excellence in marketing

The award is for Notebook, Red Deer College’s Alumni Magazine

What’s Up Wednesday – April 4th, 2018

The weekly wrap-up of Red Deer news returns for another week.

Two men rob service stations with “machete-like” weapon

Suspects caught quickly after demanding money from Sylvan Lake and Eckville service stations

One child from Alberta First Nation dead, others in hospital: RCMP

A police spokesperson said investigators on scene weren’t sure what they’re dealing with

Canada is one of the biggest wasters of food: report

Every Canadian, on average, tosses away 170 kilograms of food per year

California water polo coach charged with molesting 7 girls

Bahram Hojreh faces charges including sexual battery and sexual penetration by foreign object

‘I am a survivor:’ Sexual assault victim tells court

The woman’s victim impact statement was read in an Alberta courtroom today

Elderly B.C. man wins $425k battle with insurance corporation

George Apostolidis, who is described in court documents as an illiterate widower, was in need of funds.

Wetaskiwin man charged with sexual offences on three youths

The in-depth investigation showed the youths were allegedly exploited by the man

Alberta premier heads to Toronto, U.S. to build support for pipelines

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she will soon be heading to Toronto and New York to rally support among business leaders for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Most Read