Innisfail RCMP attend scene of a crash and arrest three

On Feb. 7th, Innisfail RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle collision in the town of Penhold.

A witness at the scene observed three males exit the vehicle and flee on foot.

Police quickly learned the vehicle that had crashed was in fact a stolen red Pontiac G6. Patrols were made and three males were located nearby matching the description provided by the witness. All three males were arrested without incident.

Bradley Forslund, 20, of Red Deer has been charged with possession of property obtain by crime under $5,000 (three counts); possession of a controlled substance; fail to comply (two counts) and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

Dalton Jeffries, 18, of Red Deer has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; fail to comply (two counts) and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

The third male was identified and is under the age of 18 therefore his name will not be released at this time.

-Submitted by the Innisfail RCMP