Canada adds 66,800 net new jobs in January, but unemployment rate ticks higher

Ontario and Quebec had the biggest job gains, while Alberta shed jobs for a second-straight month

Canada saw a rush of 66,800 net new jobs in January in a gain fuelled by a surge in the private sector.

Statistics Canada’s labour force survey says more people also searched for work last month, which pushed the unemployment rate to 5.8 per cent, up from its 43-year low 5.6 per cent in December.

The number of private-sector employee positions climbed by 111,500 in January for the category’s biggest month-to-month increase since the agency started collecting the data point in 1976.

The report says the services sector saw a gain of 99,200 positions, led by new work in wholesale and retail trade, while the goods-producing industries experienced a net loss of 32,300 jobs.

Year-over-year average hourly wage growth in January for permanent employees was 1.8 per cent, which was up from December’s reading of 1.5 per cent, but still well below its May peak of 3.9 per cent.

By region, Ontario and Quebec had the biggest job gains, while Alberta shed jobs for a second-straight month and saw its jobless rate rise to 6.8 per cent, up from 6.4 per cent.

  • Newfoundland and Labrador 11.4 per cent (11.7)
  • Prince Edward Island 9.9 (9.6)
  • Nova Scotia 6.9 (7.1)
  • New Brunswick 8.2 (8.4)
  • Quebec 5.4 (5.5)
  • Ontario 5.7 (5.4)
  • Manitoba 5.5 (6.0)
  • Saskatchewan 5.5 (5.6)
  • Alberta 6.8 (6.4)
  • British Columbia 4.7 (4.4)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Opposition parties push for emergency meeting on SNC-Lavalin case
Next story
Governor says Washington will continue to reject Trans Mountain ‘every way’ it can

Just Posted

New Alternative Energy Lab unveiled at Red Deer College

About 1,000 RDC students will learn about sustainable and renewable resource technology each year

Alan Doyle to hit the stage at Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

Former Great Big Sea frontman is currently on ‘A Week at the Warehouse’ tour

Red Deer RCMP honour vital community partners

Central Alberta Women’s Outreach Society and Alberta Justice recognized

Red Deer’s Keagan Evans is kicking cancer’s butt

The 16-year-old was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer

Education Minister David Eggen hosts Red Deer students at gay-straight alliance roundtable

Red Deer students praise gay-straight alliance support groups in local schools

Opposition parties push for emergency meeting on SNC-Lavalin case

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the allegations in the newspaper story ‘are false’

Search on for two bogus police officers in Calgary home invasion bid

Investigators say the men banged on the front door of a home and forced their way inside

Bruce McArthur sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years

Justice John McMahon said he has no doubt McArthur would have continued to kill if he wasn’t arrested

Governor says Washington will continue to reject Trans Mountain ‘every way’ it can

John Horgan has said in the past that B.C. would use ‘every tool’ in its toolbox to fight the pipeline expansion

Canada adds 66,800 net new jobs in January, but unemployment rate ticks higher

Ontario and Quebec had the biggest job gains, while Alberta shed jobs for a second-straight month

Not much Elections Canada can do about fake news spread about candidates

The NDP has asked the commissioner of elections, Yves Cote, to investigate the mansion matter

‘North of 60’ actor Dakota House says he’s running in upcoming Alberta election

House says he wants to push back against the cynicism undermining trust in politics

Apple releases update to stop FaceTime eavesdropping

A bug had allowed callers to activate another person’s microphone remotely

Canada’s housing market ‘vulnerable’ even as Toronto cools: CMHC

Organization says it’s the tenth straight quarter with this assessment

Most Read