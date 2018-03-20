Photo Submitted

Innisfail RCMP arrests two

Suspects attempted to flee but their vehicle got stuck in the snow

On March 18th, Innisfail RCMP responded to a break and enter theft at a rural site on range road 263 north of highway 590.

The suspects were reportedly in a dually vehicle and had stolen black copper wire and oil site batteries.

While responding, Innisfail RCMP were called to a second break and enter in progress. Upon meeting the complainant, the officers were informed a dually cube van matching the earlier description was still on site.

As the RCMP approached, the driver of the van pushed the gas pedal but ended up getting stuck in the snow.

Two males were arrested without incident at the scene and a further search revealed the van was full of stolen property.

Red Deer County resident Michael Levesque, 43, has been charged with: mischief under $5000, break and enter with intent to commit theft, two counts of possession of stolen property under $5000 and trespassing.

Red Deer resident Joshua Desjarlais, 39, has been charged with: mischief under $5000, break and enter with intent to commit theft, three counts of possession of stolen property under $5000, trespassing, breach of probation, drive while disqualified and possession of a scheduled substance.

Both suspects will appear in court again later this month

-Courtesy of the Innisfail RCMP

