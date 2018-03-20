Culture Café encourages Red Deerians to help showcase city during Winter Games

The City of Red Deer invites Red Deerians to participate in a Culture Café, a community conversation about plans and opportunities to showcase our city’s arts, culture, heritage and identity during the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

Individuals and groups connected to arts and culture are invited to learn about existing plans from The City of Red Deer, Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery, Association Canadienne francaise de l’Alberta and 2019 Canada Winter Games Staff. Opportunities for funding from The City of Red Deer will be presented, and participants will be encouraged to share ideas, collaborate with others, and get involved. The Culture Café is open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend. Light refreshments will be served.

The Culture Café will take place April 4th from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Golden Circle Senior Resource Centre.

For more information, contact Culture Services at 403-309-4039 or culturemailbox@reddeer.ca or visit www.reddeer.ca/culturecafe.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer