Innisfail RCMP arrest car prowler

On March 29th, 2018 at 2:15 a.m. Innisfail RCMP members were dispatched to a complaint of two males trying car door handles and breaking into vehicles on 44th St. in Innisfail. An alert member of the community observed the behaviour and did the right thing and called police.

RCMP attended the area and observed two males matching the description given. One male was carrying a backpack and when questioned by police provided a false name. The male was eventually identified as Jordan Walker.

Jordan Walker, 25, of Red Deer County, Alberta has been charged with: possession of weapon dangerous to public peace, obstruction and two counts of breach of recognizance.

If you have any information about this or any other crime, please call the Innisfail RCMP at 403 227 3342.

-Submitted by Innisfail RCMP