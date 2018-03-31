Tips for producers digging near pipelines

More info on world agricultural vitamin shortage

As rural Albertans gear up for another season of farming, Inter Pipeline joins the rest of the nation in observing Agricultural Safety Week and would like to take this opportunity to remind Albertans of the importance of clicking or calling before you dig (http://www.clickbeforeyoudig.com/).

Inter Pipeline is committed to making the safety of its pipeline system top priority. If you are planning to dig or excavate, even if it is just putting in a fence post within 30 metres, or 100 feet, of a pipeline, please take the time to know what’s below before you begin, and call or Click Before You Dig. This free service locates buried utilities and pipelines on your property, so you can work safely.

Click Before You Dig:

Submit your locate request. A minimum of two full working days notice is required.

Alberta One‐Call (http://albertaonecall.com/) will assign a ticket number to your locate request and notify the owners of the buried facilities within the vicinity of the dig site.

Within two full working days, buried facility operators are expected to:

Identify and mark the location of their buried facilities;

Provide clearance to proceed with your project without a locate; or

Contact you to arrange a mutually acceptable time to meet on site.

Ground Disturbance:

Ground disturbance or displacement of the soil in agriculture is cultivation to a depth of more than 45 centimetres below the ground surface over a pipeline, or hand-digging to a depth of no more than 30 centimetres below the ground surface, so long as it does not permanently remove cover over a buried facility.

Anyone conducting ground disturbance within 30 meters of the centerline of the pipeline requires notification. Ground disturbance within a pipeline right-of-way (ROW) or, within 5 meters of the centerline of a pipeline requires written approval from the pipeline owner.

Inter Pipeline believes that companies and communities have a shared responsibility in damage prevention and public safety when it comes to digging or excavating in the vicinity of buried infrastructure. Should you see any heavy equipment working over or near pipelines on your property, or experience an unusual petroleum odour, please contact the facility owner.

For more information, visit Inter Pipeline: Living Near a Pipeline. For more information about the Alberta Farm Safety Program, contact farm.safety@gov.ab.ca.

Vitamin shortage

Strategic Vitamin A and E Use for Livestock During a Shortage (https://www1.agric.gov.ab.ca/$department/deptdocs.nsf/all/agdex16571/$file/400_66-1.pdf?OpenElement) is the latest Agri-Facts publication now available on the Alberta Agriculture and Forestry publications web page. Vitamins A and E are important nutritional factors in livestock production, and this factsheet discusses the implications of this recent vitamin shortage.

“The fire that occurred at the BASF plant in Germany in October, 2017 caused 45 per cent of the world vitamin A production to be lost,” says Barry Yaremcio, beef and forage specialist at the Alberta Ag-Info Centre. “They are expecting that the plant will not be back in production until the middle of April. Hopefully, supplies will be back to normal by September or October of 2018.”

This factsheet allows producers to be aware that changes in the availability of these essential vitamins can have an effect on their operation. “It explains how to identify which animals are at risk, what to do, and how to manage the feeds and vitamin supply that you have, so you don’t run into problems,” adds Yaremcio.

“Without vitamins A, D, and E, especially vitamins A and E for ruminant animals, you can run into reproduction, herd health, and immune function problems,” mentions Yaremcio. “However, it is not just the beef industry that is affected. It is all the livestock industry. If dairy cattle don’t have vitamin A, the milk comes out tasting like cardboard. It causes high mortality rates in poultry, and it has significant impact on reproductive deficiencies in swine as well.”

For more information about this factsheet, contact the Alberta Ag-Info Centre at 310-FARM (3276).

Previous story
Red Deer’s first Cyclovia hits the streets this summer
Next story
RCMP remind adults no smoking around kids in vehicles

Just Posted

Red Deer’s first Cyclovia hits the streets this summer

Green Zero Waste event takes over downtown to promote health and community

Graduating students from St. Joseph High School support a great community cause

Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation to benefit from fundraising events

City author takes on dramatic role as next creative challenge

The Year of Magical Thinking opens April 5th at the Nickle Studio

Innisfail’s A Night At The Ranch back for two days come May

Rodeo raising money for good causes

Innisfail RCMP arrest car prowler

A Red Deer County man has been charged

WATCH: Red Deerians ‘unite’ against sexual assault

Take Back the Night march raises awareness

Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honour Stephen Hawking

Some 500 guests had been invited to the private funeral at St. Mary the Great church

Four Canadian diplomats expelled from Russia

Situation escalates over the alleged poisoning of a former spy and his daughter earlier this month

B.C. Green Party says data safe after contract with AggregateIQ

Party says it does not believe its members’ personal information was stolen

Breastfeeding photo challenges stigmas, highlights hurdles

The Facebook photo of Serah Small breastfeeding her eight-week-old in an arena change room had drawn more than 1,000 likes and 500 shares by Thursday morning.

IOC president meets North Korean leader Kim

The two had a 30-minute formal meeting followed by 45 minutes of casual discussions while watching a football match

Emergency goalie called into NHL action

Scott Foster is an accountant during the day and a rec league goaltender at night, but he played in an NHL game Thursday night

Widow of Orlando gunman acquitted in nightclub shooting

Prosecutors had argued Salman and her husband scouted out potential targets together

Lillehammer backs out of 2026 Winter Olympics

The decision leaves the door open for five other countries, including Canada

Most Read