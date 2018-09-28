New Humboldt Broncos coach and General Manger Nathan Oystrick sits for a portrait inside the Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Sask., Tuesday, July, 3, 2018.Kayle Neis / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Humboldt Broncos will advocate for seatbelt use on team buses

The head coach of the Humboldt Broncos says his team will push for seatbelt use on team buses after the deadly crash in the spring.

The head coach of the Humboldt Broncos says his junior hockey team will push for seatbelt use on team buses after a deadly crash in the spring.

Nathan Oystrick, who was hired as the coach and general manager in July, says the Saskatchewan team wants to be an advocate for change.

Seatbelt use on buses has been in the spotlight since April when a bus carrying the Broncos junior hockey team collided with a semi-truck in rural Saskatchewan.

Sixteen people were killed and another 13 were injured.

The parents of several players who died have called for mandatory seatbelt use on all team buses since the crash.

At least one other team in southern Alberta has taken up the challenge after its head coach suggested they make it a habit to wear their seatbelts on the team bus.

All of the coaches and at least half of the players on the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns women’s rugby team are buckling up.

Related: Humboldt Broncos emerge from tragedy

Related: Hockey league gets $1.4M for assistance program after Humboldt Broncos crash

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victor Foley arrested with assault rifle, prohibited weapons and drugs
Next story
Ontario to scrap Drive Clean emissions test, target heavy duty vehicles instead

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP present cheques from Regimental Ball proceeds

Victim Services and the Red Deer Food Bank each recieve $7,500

Fall food drive a tremendous help for Red Deer Food Bank

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints helps to fill shelves of food bank

Don Amero brings rock-tinged country to Red Deer Oct. 10th

Amero will feature tunes from his latest disc at The Velvet Olive

Red Deer RCMP arrest offenders during break and enters in progress

Several people arrested in the act of business, garage and shed break-ins

Red Deer College hosts Backpacks to Briefcases

Day-long event teaches professionalism and valuable life lessons to students

WATCH: Red Deer students don orange shirts for Orange Shirt Day

Alberta Education Minister stopped into Westpark School to discuss importance of the day

Senator confronted by angry protester, calls for delay on key Kavanaugh vote

U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to be on his best behaviour Friday

Nearly 200 B.C. pastors launch anti-SOGI campaign

They call themselves the West Coast Christian Accord and are asking the province to pull the course.

Victor Foley denied bail

Was arrested with assault rifle, semi-auto pistol, shotgun and drugs during traffic stop

Fashion Fridays: Shop online like a pro

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

UCP Drumheller – Stettler candidate Todd Pawsey disqualified

Two candidates left in race

Update: Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to go to full Senate

Judiciary Committee votes to send Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to full Senate.

Canada slips to 55th place in global freedom-of-information law rankings

Canada has slipped six places to 55th spot on an annual list of global freedom-of-information rankings, tied with Bulgaria and Uruguay.

Humboldt Broncos will advocate for seatbelt use on team buses

The head coach of the Humboldt Broncos says his team will push for seatbelt use on team buses after the deadly crash in the spring.

Most Read