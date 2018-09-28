Victor Foley arrested with assault rifle, prohibited weapons and drugs

Bail hearing today

Drumheller RCMP arrested a Big Valley man and seized an assault rifle, a semi-automatic pistol, a shotgun, ammunition and drugs after a traffic stop investigation on Sept. 25.

According to Cpl. Rachel Pergunas Drumheller RCMP arrested Victor Charles Foley, 33, of Big Valley and Jaime Nichole Ryan, 34, of Drumheller, and charged the pair with eight counts in connection with the prohibited weapons and two drug charges. Foley is also charged with driving while suspended.

Foley appeared as a prisoner in Stettler provincial court Aug. 23, 2018, after being arrested for breaking his release conditions and his bail was set at $3,000. His lawyer told the court that Foley was working as a farm hand and was trying to stay away from the criminal subculture.

On Feb. 7, 2018, Stettler RCMP and Red Deer RCMP Police Dog Unit executed a search warrant at a Stettler residence. Stettler EMS was on stand-by because police believed fentanyl was present.

During that police raid, police seized a quantity of cocaine and crack cocaine. They arrested Foley and charged him with possession of stolen property.

Foley and Ryan are remanded in custody until Sept. 28, when there is a bail hearing.

The charges haven’t been proven in a court of law.

