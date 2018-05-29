photo submitted

Horse racing returns to Central Alberta

Races will start Aug. 1st

The Track on 2 Inc. (The Track) is excited to officially announce that horse racing will be returning to Central Alberta in 2018. The Track also looks forward to being an active partner in the community and to contributing to the local economy with the return of this tourism offering.

Races will start as early as Aug. 1st of this year. Standardbred racing will commence at the Track September 1st, 2nd and 3rd during the long weekend. In addition, race days will run on the weekends for the months of September and October. A current schedule will be posted on our facebook page and website at thetrackon2.com.

The event centre will be open for events including Christmas parties, Corporate Events and Weddings. Newly constructed VIP booths will be available for rental during public events and horse races.

There will be numerous employment opportunities available which will be posted on the website.

-Submitted by the Track on 2

