City council approves amendments for licensing of mobile supervised consumption services

Council asked for a status report six months after the first license is issued

City council approved an amended License Bylaw on Monday which requires service providers to apply for a license to operate mobile supervised consumption services in Red Deer.

“Health services delivery is completely within the provincial government’s decision making jurisdiction,” said Mayor Tara Veer. “However, in the likelihood that a federal exemption is applied for locally in the future, the City has a responsibility to be prepared through both land use and licensing in response to federal and provincial government policy.”

In December 2017, council dealt with the land use aspect of supervised consumption services and on Monday evening dealt with the licensing requirements. The bylaw amendments outline a definition for what constitutes mobile supervised consumption services, as well as specified locations for mobile services, which include:

Hospital (3942 50A Ave.)

Safe Harbour (5246 53rd Ave.)

Supervised consumption services provide a place where people can use controlled substances in a monitored hygienic environment, and are part of the federal and provincial strategies to reduce harm from opioids and other substances.

A maximum of one license per calendar year could be issued for a mobile supervised consumption service.

This provides the opportunity to review the health and safety impacts in the surrounding area and on adjacent businesses. Council asked for administration to provide a status report six months after the first license is issued.

When a potential service provider submits to operate a mobile supervised consumption services unit, the applicant is required to notify property owners and occupants located within 100 meters of the proposed site prior to acceptance of any application.

This allows citizens an opportunity to influence the terms and conditions of the license to operate; this may include hours of operation or anything else in the public interest.

The amended bylaw does not assume the introduction of mobile supervised consumption services in Red Deer; it does however, ensure there are definitions and regulations as to what, how and where this type of business operates.

The license fee is $120 per year and requires an annual renewal.

“Council remains committed to the full spectrum of the community’s Drug and Alcohol Strategy and the four pillar approach of prevention, treatment, harm reduction and enforcement,” said Veer. “Council continues to request the full implementation of that plan by the provincial government as it supports a comprehensive approach to respond to the local addictions crisis.”

-Supplied by the City of Red Deer