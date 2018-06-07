photo submitted

Haley Wile is in the nomination race for UCP – Red Deer South

Wile is passionate about fighting for jobs and economic growth

East coaster Haley Wile is very dedicated to helping to change Alberta’s economy.

She is passionate about fighting for jobs and economic growth and is confident that the United Conservative Party can get the province back on track.

After seeing the downturn in the economy, Wile saw many of her east coast friends move back there as things were so bad at home in Alberta.

“I got super passionate about doing rallies for oil and gas and pipelines and you just start meeting people who are passionate and it opens up your eyes,” said Wile.

She added that she’s doing her best to lead a crusade in a positive and hopeful way.

“I’m very hopeful with the new, rejuvenated United Party that things are going to get back on track and I’d like to be a big part of that if I can.”

Although she has no political experience, she believes it’s something that sets her apart from the rest.

“I didn’t join five different boards and I’m not a lawyer and I’m not somebody that has something to personally gain from this other than the satisfaction that people are going to be back to work,” said Wile.

This summer marks Wile’s 14th year living in Red Deer and she plans to keep it that way.

“We’ve built a home here, we’ve planted roots and it was tough. When most of our peers were leaving, we dug in our heels and we stayed and I’m glad we did.”

The big issue to Wile in Red Deer is the crime among other things.

“We’ve got to get more involved with our community. I think a lot of it is the economic downturn and it’s very scary for people, so that’s something that I’d like to definitely look more into,” she said, adding that she’d like to meet with people and find out what they think solutions would be.

Wile currently works as an office manager at a car dealership in town and resides in Red Deer with her husband.

“I’m an alternative option. I’m not your norm, but I think that’s what’s awesome about the United Conservative Party is that they’ve inspired people who are new with fresh ideas to come and express them.”

