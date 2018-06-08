Red Deer RCMP look for witnesses to pedestrian hit and run

Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify the driver of a black car that struck a teenage boy in north Red Deer on June 4th then fled the scene.

At approximately 7:15 p.m. on June 4, a 15-year-old boy walking in the area of Taylor Dr. and Galbraith St. was struck by a smaller black car, possibly a Ford. The car dragged the victim for a short distance and then fled the scene. The youth was taken to hospital to be treated for numerous minor injuries and released the same evening.

Red Deer RCMP have followed up on several possible investigation avenues and are looking for public assistance as the investigation continues. Police understand there were several witnesses to the collision and that some witnesses may have captured the hit and run on video.

If you have information about this hit and run, please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP