Red Deer RCMP look for witnesses to pedestrian hit and run

Youth dragged by vehicle, sent to hospital for minor injuries

Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify the driver of a black car that struck a teenage boy in north Red Deer on June 4th then fled the scene.

At approximately 7:15 p.m. on June 4, a 15-year-old boy walking in the area of Taylor Dr. and Galbraith St. was struck by a smaller black car, possibly a Ford. The car dragged the victim for a short distance and then fled the scene. The youth was taken to hospital to be treated for numerous minor injuries and released the same evening.

Red Deer RCMP have followed up on several possible investigation avenues and are looking for public assistance as the investigation continues. Police understand there were several witnesses to the collision and that some witnesses may have captured the hit and run on video.

If you have information about this hit and run, please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

Previous story
Heat warning issued for Red Deer, Ponoka areas
Next story
WATCH: Red Deer Hospice Society launches fundraising campaign for expansion

Just Posted

Train derailment near Springbrook shuts down Hwy. 2A

More to come

WATCH: Red Deer Hospice Society launches fundraising campaign for expansion

The Hospice, which opened in 2005, will expand by 15,000 sq. ft.

Red Deer RCMP look for witnesses to pedestrian hit and run

Youth dragged by vehicle, sent to hospital for minor injuries

Grand opening set for Saturday for the reNew Thrift Store

Funds raised at the store will support causes within the City

Hundreds honoured during Mayor’s Recognition Awards

Categories included Athletics, Community Builder and Distinguished Volunteer Service

WATCH: 11th annual Women of Excellence Awards another big hit

Lynne Mulder received this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Potential for isolated tornado on Saturday afternoon

Central Alberta east of Edmonton may see tornado action along with thunderstorm activity

Trudeau denies ‘negative interaction’ after old B.C. editorial alleging misbehaviour goes viral

Prime minister reponds to allegations from a Creston Valley Advance editorial printed 18 years ago

A&W Canada first restaurant chain to ban straws

Company says it will eliminate all plastic straws from all restaurants by the end of 2018

Cowboys face off with bulls in freestyle event

WATCH: Stettler’s 10th Annual Steel Wheel Stampede kicks off

RCMP warn of CRA telephone scam

Leduc RCMP issue warning about country-wide Canada Revenue scam

Senate approves marijuana bill with plenty of amendments

Legalization bill passes by a vote of 56-30 with one abstention

Trump wants Russia invited back to G7

U.S. president also ramps up Twitter criticism of Canada as he arrives for leaders’ summit

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead at 61

CNN calls death a suicide after Boudain discovered in hotel room in France

Most Read