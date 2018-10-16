Gravel truck roll over took place on Hwy. 2 early this morning

Fire, Police and Emergency Medical Services were on scene of a vehicle roll over early this morning on Hwy. 2 just north of the 32nd St. overpass. The northbound lanes were blocked and traffic was re-routed onto 32nd St.

The involved vehicle is a gravel truck from a nearby construction site. The truck was loaded with dirt and gravel which spilled onto the highway. No other vehicles were involved. The driver, and lone occupant of the truck, suffered minor injuries. The cause of the roll over has not yet been determined.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP