Council considers pricing structure for cart collection

Residents will be able to customize their blue and black cart collection, influencing utility needs

Residents will be able to customize their Blue and Black Cart collection system to meet their household waste needs and also influence their utility rates, as outlined Oct. 15th during first reading of the Utility Bylaw amendment.

“Our cart pilot program highlighted the importance of offering a few cart size options for households,” said Janet Whitesell, waste management superintendent. “Residents can then customize the collection system to their individual situation and influence their utility bill directly.”

A single rate will be charged for Green, Blue and Black Cart collection services on residents utility bill, and the rate will be determined by the size of Black Cart selected by the resident.

The proposed rates show a household that chooses the smallest Black Cart (120 litres, or equivalent to one and a half regular bags of garbage) to have a single rate of $18.25 per month. The standard (240 litre, or equivalent to three regular bags of garbage) would have a single rate of $22.25 per month and a resident who chooses the largest Black Cart size (360 litres, or equivalent to four and a half garbage bags) would have a single rate of $28.25 per month.

“The proposed rates for Black Cart size balances collecting revenue to support the operations of the program with the opportunity to adjust and customize service,” said Whitesell. “Paying for what you are using as opposed to a flat rate provides options and control for residents, and we hope to motivate to fully utilize the three cart system.”

Second and third readings will be considered at the City Council meeting on Oct. 29th. Following that, the City will notify account holders of the details of the upcoming changes and provide the opportunity to select their cart sizes ahead of cart delivery next year. For residents who would like to view the three different size carts, they will be on display at City Hall, main floor until Dec. 14th.

Blue and Black Carts will be delivered to residents starting in March of 2019, with collection beginning in May. Residents are reminded that garbage, recycling and Green Cart collection will continue as usual until that time. More information about Blue and Black Carts and collection schedule will be provided when the new carts are delivered, and can also be found at www.reddeer.ca/carts in the coming weeks.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer

